Governor Imran Ismail to visit Thatta on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will arrive at Thatta on a brief visit on Tuesday (April 20).

According to program, Governor Sindh will meet Raees Arslan Khan Brohi at his village Haji Pir Bukhsh Birohi at about 1.00 pm.

Governor Sindh will also hold a media talk around 2:20 pm at Circuit House Makli, an official statement said.