Governor Imran Ismail Urges Boys, Girls For Thalassemia Test Before Marriage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:09 PM

Governor Imran Ismail urges boys, girls for Thalassemia test before marriage

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday called upon the boys and girls to get themselves tested for the Thalasemmia before getting married to save their children from the inherited blood disorder

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday called upon the boys and girls to get themselves tested for the Thalasemmia before getting married to save their children from the inherited blood disorder.

He said that the Thalassemia was a treatable blood disorder.

He stated this while talking to media persons regarding "Pakistan Free Thalassemia' blood donation drive at Sindh Governor House.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the people were avoiding to visit hospitals for the blood donations due to Covid-19 and because of the reason a Blood Donation Campaign to this effect had been established at the Sindh Governor House to help treat the children affected by the blood disorder.

He said that the camp had been set up at a small scale by keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and employees of the Sindh Governor House would donate their blood for the cause.

The Governor said that the drive would be expanded across the Sindh province. Later, he also visited the camp.

Earlier, MPA- Sindh Rabia briefing the media persons about the Thalassemia said that approximately 9 thousand children were diagnosed with Thalassemia every year.

She said that Thalassemia was a genetic disorder and this could be prevented by testing the marrying couples.

She said that 'Pakistan Free Thalassemia' blood donation campaign in the province was being run under the patronage of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and his wife Reema Imran.

