Governor Imran Ismail urges PRCS to enhance capacity, broaden scope of humanitarian activities

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday urged Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to focus on further enhancing its capacity and broadening the scope of its humanitarian activities to serve the humanity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday urged Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to focus on further enhancing its capacity and broadening the scope of its humanitarian activities to serve the humanity.

He called upon PRCS to fully equip itself with modern tools and techniques to effectively deal with any emergent situation in the country including natural calamities.

The Governor said this while presiding over an extra ordinary general meeting of PRCS held here, via video link at Governor's House Karachi, said a spokesperson.

The Governor said that people have great expectations and attaches high hopes with PRCS for its significant role in emergency and disaster situations.

He expressed the hope that the organization would rise to the expectations of the people by catering in a befitting manner to the needs of affected people in case of any emergency.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the performance of PRCS in alleviating sufferings of the people during the times of natural calamities and other emergencies; and stressed for more vigorous steps enhance its capacities in the areas of disaster management, health and care, youth and volunteerism and image building.

Chairman PRCS Abrar Ul Haq in his remarks thanked the Governor for reposing confidence on PRCS.

He reiterated the commitment to work earnestly and with devotion for the set goals of the society.