Governor inaugurates 1293rd Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 1293rd Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by laying a floral wreath.

The Governor also offered Fateha and prayed for the development, stability and prosperity of the country including Sindh province and nation.

On the occasion, he said that it was necessary to follow the footprints of the Sufi saints for the promotion of religious harmony.

Kamran Tessori said that the religion of islam spread due to their character. The sufi saints always taught love, tolerance and brotherhood, he added.