Governor Inaugurates 15 Clean Drinking Water Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated 15 clean drinking water projects worth Rs 44 million of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in the suburban area of Kath Bukhari

Talking to the media on this occasion, the Governor said, "We are working on war footings to address the challenges faced by the country including inflation. The Government will fulfill its promise of "Do Nahi Aik Pakistan." The present government was taking decisions and steps for the development of the nation beyond political interests,he said.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, MPA Raja Saghir Ahmed and others were also present.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the PTI was working in good faith to address the challenges facing the country. Corona has caused economic hardship to the entire world, including Pakistan, which has led to rising inflation and other challenges, he said. The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had given relief to the poor people through Ehsas programme and other similar projects and the government was taking further steps to reduce inflation and providing maximum facilities to the people, he added.

The Governor said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working on clean drinking water projects across Punjab without any political discrimination and providing clean drinking water to about 8 million people this year.

"It is my responsibility to protect every penny of the people in all the projects which I will fulfill," he vowed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that along with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Pak Authority, "we are also providing clean drinking water to the people through Sarwar Foundation, Pak Aid, Al-Khair Foundation and other welfare organizations and so far more than 200 filtration plants have been installed by Sarwar Foundation alone through which clean drinking water is being provided to more than 2 million people daily".

PTI MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that thanks to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Aab Pak Authority for completing clean drinking water projects in his constituency. The PTI government along with the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, would also fulfill its promise of providing basic facilities.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, while assuring timely completion ofongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-PakAuthority, said that in order to provide clean drinking waterto every individual of Punjab, the authority was working under the leadership of Governor Punjab.

