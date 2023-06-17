UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates 15th Food Technology Asia 2023 Int'l Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Governor inaugurates 15th food technology Asia 2023 int'l exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the 15th Food Technology Asia -2023 International Exhibition.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that Pakistan was a fertile agricultural country but in spite of that, the matter of food in the country was significant.

He said that the issue of food insecurity could be faced through such exhibitions.

The Governor said that there was a need to take advantage of the experience of international experts.

He said that the use of the latest technology for agriculture was inevitable.

Kamran Tessori said that agricultural production could be increased with the research on seeds.

He said that the presence of Turkey, Oman and other countries in the exhibition was appreciated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Governor Turkey Agriculture Oman Asia

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

16 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

30 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

34 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.