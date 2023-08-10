Governor inaugurates 1st International Food, Agricultural Exhibition

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, inaugurated the first International Food and Agricultural Exhibition here at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, inaugurated the first International Food and Agricultural Exhibition here at Karachi Expo Centre.

The 3-day FoodAg Pakistan- showcasing potential of the country's dynamic agriculture and food industry- will continue till August 12. Over 600 international delegates from 55 countries are expected to visit the exhibition where over 200 exhibitors are displaying food and agricultural products.

Governor Sindh speaking at the inaugural ceremony termed the first International Food and Agricultural Exhibition as a welcome initiative by TDAP and also welcomed foreign delegates from all over the world.

Kamran Tessori said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and Pakistan provides an excellent opportunity for international investment in the field of global food security.

He said that a favourable investment climate, skilled manpower and a vast market for products exist in Pakistan, adding that the Government of Pakistan will provide all facilities to trade partners.

He said that in the Federal budget 2023-24 special incentives have been given to the agriculture sector including duty exemption on import of seeds and elimination of sales tax on combined harvesters.

Pakistan was 10th in rice production, 8th in wheat, 4th in mango, 6th in dates and 5th in sugarcane production in the world, the governor of Sindh noted and added that Pakistan was an active exporter of various value-added products as well.

He said that the country's agricultural exports were continuously increasing and more than doubled in the last ten years while rice export from Pakistan had exceeded $ 2.5 billion in year 2021 as it had reached 160 countries across the globe.

Sindh Governor flanked by federal commerce secretary Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Farooqui, Chairman of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala and other officials also visited various stalls of the exhibition.

Later talking to the media, the governor said that there has been a change in the policy of all friendly countries and that change is to invest in Pakistan. The UAE has signed MoUs for port operations at KPT while in the coming days, more Gulf States were going to ink agreements at the government level.

Tessori said that China has broadened its investment policy for Pakistan while a whole secretariat in Turkey was planning to invest in Pakistan. It is for the first time that government-to-government negotiations were taking place and all the agreements were being finalised at the government level, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that in the aftermath of the May 9 incident, the entire nation and all institutions were on the same page and in consensus on one point agenda that is to fix the economy and stabilise Pakistan.