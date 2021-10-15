Governor inaugurates 35th lifestyle furniture exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday inaugurated the 35th Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition here at Expo Centre Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the COVID-19 pandemic had shaken the economies across the globe and inflation spiked in the developed countries. However, Pakistan remained least affected.

'Our furniture industry has developed significantly compared with the past. PTI government is striving to address the basic problems of the industrial sector on priority.' He said that traditional Pakistani furniture designs with purfling and engraving was in high demand in the world, while the furniture makers had also mastered in new and simple designs.

He also appreciated the organizers of the event including Zara Faisal, Faisal Mohsin, Adnan Afzal, Madiha Adnan and their team for holding such an event in the current situation.

'It is our responsibility to give our 100 percent for the development and betterment of Karachi, which is the economical hub of the country.'Talking about Green Line, the Governor said that the service would be launched to facilitate the public.

He said that the Federal government was quite sincere in solving the problems of Karachi with practical measures.