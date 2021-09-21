UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates 50 More Water Filtration Plants

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated 50 more water filtration plants, in collaboration with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and welfare organisations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated 50 more water filtration plants, in collaboration with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and welfare organisations.

Addressing a ceremony in that regard here on Tuesday, he said that clean drinking water would be provided to 15 million people under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and NGOs by the end of December this year, as 1,500 water filtration plants were being installed at mosques, churches and other places across Punjab.

Provision of health and education facilities and clean drinking water was top priority of the government, he added.

The governor said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was fulfilling the promise of providing clean drinking water to the public. The Authority would ensure provision of clean drinking water to eight million people, while NGOs would provide this basic facility to seven million people by end of the year.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the filtration plants were being installed without any political discrimination in urban and rural areas of the province.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to control inflation, unemployment and other issues for the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that Health Card, Kisaan Card and Ehsaas Programme were historic initiatives of the Federal and Punjab governments. He said, "Pakistan is facing many challenges for which we all have to work together to solve these problems," he added.

MNA Rahat Aman-Ullah thanked the Punjab governor for his vigorous efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad, central member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kanwar Imran Saeed, former MPAs Mian Abdul Rauf, Malik Mohammad and others were also present.

