Governor Inaugurates Anti-tetanus In Quetta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Governor inaugurates anti-tetanus in Quetta

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that the health of children is depended on the health of the mother, therefore a course of immunizations is essential to protect women and children from deadly diseases in order to establish a healthy society

"Tetanus (Tashanuj) is a dangerous disease that can be easily controlled by taking precautionary measures and getting vaccinated in a timely manner, he said this while inaugurating the third round of anti-tetanus campaign in the province from August 24 till 29.

Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldini, Provincial Coordinator Program for Immunization Dr.

Ishaq Panezai, Immunization Officer UNICEF Dr. Aurangzeb Kamal, District Health Officer, (DHO) Dr. Ahmad Zaman and Dr. Rehmatullah Kakar were also present on the occasion.

Governor said that the role of media was essential for increasing social awareness in the area adding that the cooperation of international organizations against tetanus would have a positive impact and the full participation of the people would ensure the success of the government's campaign against tetanus.

