Governor Inaugurates Calligraphy Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Mohmmed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday inaugurated a calligraphy exhibition at Governor House, emphasizing that calligraphy is a shining tradition of Islamic culture and that introducing the younger generation to its beauty and grandeur is essential.

He highlighted that the exhibition reflects Pakistan-Türkiye friendship and commended Pakistani artists for earning global recognition through their creative talents.

The Governor of Sindh congratulated the organizers on the successful event, stating that the exhibition not only promotes cultural and spiritual heritage but also serves as an excellent platform to inspire young people with the artistic and aesthetic beauty of calligraphy.

The event was attended by Consuls General from Türkiye, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Oman, along with Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Irfan Somroo, representatives of Yunus Emre Institute, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s central leader Rashid Somroo, Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman, and other prominent religious figures.

The exhibition showcased the creative work of artist Wasl Shahid, paying tribute to renowned Turkish calligrapher Reis al-Khattatin.

