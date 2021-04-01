UrduPoint.com
Governor Inaugurates Central Library At SBKU In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said that performances and cleansing of government institutions would be improved by regular monitoring and visits of officials concerned.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Central library at Sardar Bahadur Khan University (SBKU) where he also inspected its Auditorium, school and Day Care Center.

The governor also visited under construction hostels and reviewed ongoing works.

He said although women University affairs and performance have been improved but measures would be taken to further develop its services so that students would get guidance from biotechnology books in research, artificial intelligence and other subjects.

He said the efforts were underway to make Women University one of the best varsity in the country saying special attention should be paid to merit in the appointment and promotion of teachers for betterment of the SBKU.

He said that despite limited resources to raise the standard of education and promote the learning environment which is positive measures for the students.

