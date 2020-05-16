Governor inaugurates corona diagnostic lab

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated a corona diagnostic lab at Abwa Hospital, Khararianwala, on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated a corona diagnostic lab at Abwa Hospital, Khararianwala, on Saturday.

The lab will provide 50% discount in corona test while needy people will avail the facility free.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Patron of Hospital Khurram Iftikhar and other officials were also present.

Later, the governor visited various parts of the laboratory and said it was the third private lab which he inaugurated in Punjab.

He also visited various sections of the hospital and appreciated provision of modern medical services.

On this occasion, Khurram Iftikhar of Abwa Hospital thanked the governor and said that the lab had capacity of 400 coronavirus tests daily.