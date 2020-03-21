Governor inaugurates Corona telemedicine, helpline at PU, Rescue-1122

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Saturday inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Punjab University and Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 at Rescue-1122 Headquarte

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Saturday inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Punjab University and Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 at Rescue-1122 Headquarter.

Talking to the media on this occasion, the Punjab Governor said, "We have to learn a lesson from Britain, Italy and France because hundreds of deaths are being occurred in the countries where citizens did not adhere to safety measures against coronavirus." He said that Federal and Punjab governments would not hesitate to take even more stringent measures for protection of people from dreadful corona.

The Punjab Governor said that four telemedicine helpline centres had so far been set up in Lahore and 'we are also establishing 10 centres in Azad Kashmir.' Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centres would also be set up in all medical universities and colleges of Punjab, he mentioned.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if people did not adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus then it would be more dangerous for the country that was why people should avoid markets, bazaars and crowded places and stay home because prevention from coronavirus was possible by adopting each and every safety step in this regard.

He said the federal government has taken a wise decision of suspending flight operation and 'we will not hesitate to take even more stringent measures for safety and protection of our people from this fatal virus.' Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Akhtar and others were also present on this occasion.

Briefing the Punjab Governor, DG Rescue-1122 said that Rescue-1122 was not only actively guidingall those people contacting the service through phone callers but also coordinating with rescue teamsof respective districts in this regard, besides providing them medical aid where necessary.