Governor inaugurates 'Degree with Skill Center'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman inaugurated the "Degree with Skill Centre" at a private college here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the private college is providing employment opportunities to the students by imparting vocational, technical education and training in the field of hospitality and tourism. He said that the young generation is our future, adding that spending on their education and training is the best investment.

The Governor Punjab said that the promotion of technical and professional education is very important as it creates entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for students. He said that Muslim League (N) paid special attention to technical and professional education in its past tenures and also promoted public-private partnership.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the biggest success of the coalition government is to steer the country out of the economic crisis. He said that despite the economic difficulties, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has again started paying attention to the youth and has started various programs.

He added that the Prime Minister has started interest free loans and laptop scheme for the youth. He said that the promotion of technical and vocational education is very important.

In response to a question, Governor Punjab said that the incident of Islamia University Bahawalpur is very sad. This incident took place at the time when the Vice Chancellor was about to retire as 25 July was his last working day. He said that according to the policy, the Pro Vice Chancellor has been given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University, who is a senior professor. He further said that in this regard, the Punjab Government has formed a high-level investigation team, while the Higher Education Department of South Punjab has also constituted a high-level investigation committee comprising education experts who will thoroughly review all the facts and submit a report. He said that the findings of the report will be shared. He said no final comment can be made till the submission of inquiry report.