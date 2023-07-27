Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates 'Degree With Skill Center'

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Governor inaugurates 'Degree with Skill Center'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman inaugurated the "Degree with Skill Centre" at a private college here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the private college is providing employment opportunities to the students by imparting vocational, technical education and training in the field of hospitality and tourism. He said that the young generation is our future, adding that spending on their education and training is the best investment.

The Governor Punjab said that the promotion of technical and professional education is very important as it creates entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for students. He said that Muslim League (N) paid special attention to technical and professional education in its past tenures and also promoted public-private partnership.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the biggest success of the coalition government is to steer the country out of the economic crisis. He said that despite the economic difficulties, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has again started paying attention to the youth and has started various programs.

He added that the Prime Minister has started interest free loans and laptop scheme for the youth. He said that the promotion of technical and vocational education is very important.

In response to a question, Governor Punjab said that the incident of Islamia University Bahawalpur is very sad. This incident took place at the time when the Vice Chancellor was about to retire as 25 July was his last working day. He said that according to the policy, the Pro Vice Chancellor has been given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University, who is a senior professor. He further said that in this regard, the Punjab Government has formed a high-level investigation team, while the Higher Education Department of South Punjab has also constituted a high-level investigation committee comprising education experts who will thoroughly review all the facts and submit a report. He said that the findings of the report will be shared. He said no final comment can be made till the submission of inquiry report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Bahawalpur July Muslim Media All Government Best Employment Sad

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

10 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

10 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

9 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

20 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

20 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

20 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

32 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

22 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

38 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

38 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

38 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan