Governor inaugurates Department of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday visited the University of Peshawar and inaugurated Department of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday visited the University of Peshawar and inaugurated Department of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Studies.

Former Provincial Ministers, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Moulana Amanullah Haqqani, Sheikh-ul-Hadees, Moulana Muhammad Idrees, Sheikh-ul-Hadees, Moulana Mufti Ghaulam-ur-Rehman, Mufti Shahab-ud-Din Poplazai , Dean Islamic Studies, Dr. Muhammad Salim, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Governor said Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) is the best way of life for all of us and we should follow the life of the holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the world and life hereafter.

He said the factors that have created rift in society can be overcome by following the principles preached by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the social evils can be controlled by following Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and we can change the mindset of the young generation by informing them about the golden principles of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW).

The Governor said that the problems can be solved by living a life according to Seerat-un-Nabi. He also advised the young generation to follow the principles of Seerat-un-Nab (SAW).

Dean Islamic Studies, Dr. Muhammad Salim also announced free admission for students and said that the department would be made fully functional after appointing staff and faculty members.

APP/mds/