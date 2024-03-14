Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Foreign Faculty Hostel In Islamia College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday visited Islamia College Peshawar and inaugurated foreign faculty hostel.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Professor Gul Majeed and faculty members were also present on the occasion. The governor was told that hostel was constructed with the financial assistance of higher education commission with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 million. He was told that hostel has 16 rooms having all the needed facilities.

KP Governor also directed to construct the entrance gate of the college keeping in view its historic importance and announced support to beautify garden of foreign faculty hostel.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College also presented annual report of the institution and a souvenir to the governor.

Governor also chaired 136th Senate meeting of University of Peshawar (UoP) in Governor House.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan, Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Salim and concerned officials of finance, higher education and establishment department.

The meeting approved development budget of varsity, new candidates of planning committee, statutes for management solutions, upgrading of zoology department to Institute of Zoological Sciences and experience relaxation to appoint four professors.

Participants of meeting also discussed promotion of employees from Grade 16 to 17 and appointments of deceased employees’ children in light of Peshawar High Court decision.

During meeting, Governor expressed annoyance over delayed preparing of last senate meetings minutes and advised that minute must be prepared on time with complete accuracy.

