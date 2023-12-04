Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to be sold on Rs 2

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has inaugurated 'Ghazi Tandoor' here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has inaugurated 'Ghazi Tandoor' here on Monday.

He said that the people could get a loaf from the Ghazi Tandoor in Rs 2 only.

He said that the initiatives for the welfare of the people would continue.

Tessori said that all 48 tandoors would be set up across the city. He further said that four more tandoors would be inaugurated soon.

Moreover, the Governor said that the admit cards for IT courses are being issued.