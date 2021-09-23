Governor inaugurates 'Hepatitis Free Jail' programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday inaugurated the "Hepatitis Free Jail " programme for all jails of Punjab.

He said that hepatitis free Punjab till 2030 was our mission, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working sincerely for the national progress and prosperity. He said this while addressing the Punjab Hepatitis Free Programme at Governor House.

Provincial Minister for Prisons and Colonies, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Shahid Saleem Baig, Special Home Secretary Zahoor Hussain, DG hepatitis Control Programme, Dr Khalid Mehmood, and others were present on this occasion.

The Governor said that due to current situation of Afghanistan, Pakistan was facing a lot of challenges, adding that in order to overcome these challenges we should forge unity among us. Every political party should prefer national interest over personal and political interests to thwart the nefarious designs of enemies, he maintained.

He said that provision of health facilities to people was top most priority of government as Sehat Insaf Cards were proof of it. As regards efforts to control Hepatitis, he said that after Punjab and Balochistan Hepatitis Free Programmes, now we have started the programme to protect the prisoners in Punjab jails from fatal disease of hepatitis. He said that hepatitis free jails of Punjab would be a relief in hepatitis elimination, adding that, biometric devices, vaccines and bar code stickers would be provided in prisons, he added.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of hepatitis control programme Punjab and said that all medical facilities would be provided free of cost to hepatitis B and C patients in jails, adding that every jail would be connected to nearest DHQ, THQ, or teaching hospital and ultrasound system in order to make this program successful.