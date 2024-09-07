Governor Inaugurates 'IVY' App To Meet Educational Needs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art online application 'IVY' at the Governor House
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art online application 'IVY' at the Governor House.
The application has been designed to meet the educational needs of students, particularly those preparing for A and O Level exams. Additionally, it will equip students with the skills necessary to compete in global competitions.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori praised the entire IVY team for their remarkable efforts, stating that this initiative is a testament to the commitment to innovation, a communique said.
He emphasized that providing preparation for A and O Level students through this platform is a commendable step.
Tessori further highlighted the critical role technology in a rapidly advancing world, noting that this online application will open up abundant opportunities for the youth of the province, and initiative from Sindh that would help students from all over Pakistan.
The Governor called on the government, private sector, and civil society organizations to extend their support and cooperation in this initiative. The Governor also stressed the importance of education, stating that without it, progress is not possible. He affirmed that with 62 percent of the population being young, nothing can stop Pakistan from moving forward, and expressed confidence that the country will achieve the vision for which it was founded in the coming years.
He further highlighted that Pakistan has no shortage of individuals working on self-help initiatives. Currently, 50,000 young people are receiving free training in these courses at the Governor House. He also mentioned the ongoing Ration Drive, which is providing food to the needy, emphasizing that when one commits to doing good, divine help and support follow.
The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stressed that Pakistan is brimming with talent, citing the example of gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who, despite coming from a modest background, rose to international fame. His father was a labour, but Nadeem’s determination and perseverance brought global recognition to Pakistan.
Consul Generals of Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and other countries were also present on this occasion, besides Jinnah University Vice Chancellor for Women Wajeehuddin Ahmed, IOBM Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Soomro, Indus Hospital Network’s President Dr. Abdul Bari, Fazal Dadabhoy, Shahid Ashraf - Deputy Country Director, Pakistan - Cambridge Assessment International Education, IVY Directors Waleed Khanzada, Waseem Taj, Madani Jatoi, Yasir Amin, Abdul Samad and Maaz bin Zafar Khan were also present.
Recent Stories
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed2 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’2 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day7 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported3 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children3 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer3 minutes ago