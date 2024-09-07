Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art online application 'IVY' at the Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art online application 'IVY' at the Governor House.

The application has been designed to meet the educational needs of students, particularly those preparing for A and O Level exams. Additionally, it will equip students with the skills necessary to compete in global competitions.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori praised the entire IVY team for their remarkable efforts, stating that this initiative is a testament to the commitment to innovation, a communique said.

He emphasized that providing preparation for A and O Level students through this platform is a commendable step.

Tessori further highlighted the critical role technology in a rapidly advancing world, noting that this online application will open up abundant opportunities for the youth of the province, and initiative from Sindh that would help students from all over Pakistan.

The Governor called on the government, private sector, and civil society organizations to extend their support and cooperation in this initiative. The Governor also stressed the importance of education, stating that without it, progress is not possible. He affirmed that with 62 percent of the population being young, nothing can stop Pakistan from moving forward, and expressed confidence that the country will achieve the vision for which it was founded in the coming years.

He further highlighted that Pakistan has no shortage of individuals working on self-help initiatives. Currently, 50,000 young people are receiving free training in these courses at the Governor House. He also mentioned the ongoing Ration Drive, which is providing food to the needy, emphasizing that when one commits to doing good, divine help and support follow.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stressed that Pakistan is brimming with talent, citing the example of gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who, despite coming from a modest background, rose to international fame. His father was a labour, but Nadeem’s determination and perseverance brought global recognition to Pakistan.

Consul Generals of Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and other countries were also present on this occasion, besides Jinnah University Vice Chancellor for Women Wajeehuddin Ahmed, IOBM Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Soomro, Indus Hospital Network’s President Dr. Abdul Bari, Fazal Dadabhoy, Shahid Ashraf - Deputy Country Director, Pakistan - Cambridge Assessment International Education, IVY Directors Waleed Khanzada, Waseem Taj, Madani Jatoi, Yasir Amin, Abdul Samad and Maaz bin Zafar Khan were also present.