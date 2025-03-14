Governor inaugurates legends Ramzan padel tennis tournament

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday emphasized the importance of engaging youth in healthy activities, stating that including sports in the Governor’s Initiative is a commendable step.

He praised squash legend Jahangir Khan for transforming Legends Arena into a remarkable sports facility.

The Governor expressed these views while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Legends Ramzan Padel Tennis Tournament 2025.

Governor Sindh reaffirmed his commitment to supporting talented athletes across the province, stating that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders.

He highlighted that access to quality sports facilities would help keep young people away from drugs and negative influences. Additionally, he announced plans to invite the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and foreign diplomats to visit the venue to underscore the importance of promoting sports.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Legends Arena, Khadda Market, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly welcomed by squash legend Jahangir Khan. He toured various sections of Legends Arena and the gym.