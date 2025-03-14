Governor Inaugurates Legends Ramzan Padel Tennis Tournament
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday emphasized the importance of engaging youth in healthy activities, stating that including sports in the Governor’s Initiative is a commendable step.
He praised squash legend Jahangir Khan for transforming Legends Arena into a remarkable sports facility.
The Governor expressed these views while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Legends Ramzan Padel Tennis Tournament 2025.
Governor Sindh reaffirmed his commitment to supporting talented athletes across the province, stating that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders.
He highlighted that access to quality sports facilities would help keep young people away from drugs and negative influences. Additionally, he announced plans to invite the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and foreign diplomats to visit the venue to underscore the importance of promoting sports.
Earlier, upon his arrival at Legends Arena, Khadda Market, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly welcomed by squash legend Jahangir Khan. He toured various sections of Legends Arena and the gym.
Recent Stories
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates legends Ramzan padel tennis tournament6 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits Chief Conservator Central Southern Forest office6 minutes ago
-
2 brothers drown in Indus River16 minutes ago
-
Missing Wheel from Lahore-Bound PIA flight 306 found at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport26 minutes ago
-
Jaffer Express incident unfolds nexus between India, terrorists with handler operating from Afghanis ..1 hour ago
-
Solar home systems to be distributed in district Sanghar on March 151 hour ago
-
Man held with over 2kg hashish1 hour ago
-
Traffic police arrangements for T20 cricket match1 hour ago
-
Azam Nazeer Tarar message on Holi Festival1 hour ago
-
IHC issues written order regarding acceptance of PTI founder , Qureshi's appeals1 hour ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities1 hour ago
-
FDA complex given new look1 hour ago