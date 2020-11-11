Governor inaugurates Pak-China Healthcare Center in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday inaugurated the Pak-China Friendship Healthcare Center in Quetta.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq, political leaders and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural function, the governor said the relations and friendship between Pakistan and China were getting stronger with each passing day and China's cooperation during coronavirus epidemic and natural calamities were not forgettable.

He said it was not possible to forget the tragic suicide attack in Civil Hospital Quetta on August 8,2016 wherein a large number of lawyers were martyred. Today, the Pak-China Friendship Healthcare Center was established in the memory of those martyred lawyers which was commendable, he said.

Thanking PRCS and China for setting up the China Friendship Healthcare Modern Center, he said that the Chinese government had always extended all possible assistance to the people of Pakistan and Balochistan. He said clean drinking water along with health and education facilities should be provided to the people in rural areas of the province.

Addressing the gathering, PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq stressed the need of improvement in various fields. He also thanked the Chinese government for its collaboration in setting up a healthcare center in Quetta which would help health amenities to people.

He said the Chinese government and its people had not only expressed solidarity with Pakistan but also maintained full cooperation during different difficult times including earthquakes and floods in the country.

He said PRCS would contribute in every field of Balochistan and I would make each effort for progress of the province.

Abrar said that PRCS was striving to uplift the people's standard of living especially in rural and backward areas.

At the end of ceremony, Wheelchairs were also distributed while repaired ambulances with the help of China and modern machinery at the 10-bed Pak-China Friendship Healthcare Center was also handed over to the management of Balochistan PRCS.