Governor inaugurates Pashtu Digitalization Project on Culture Day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday formally inaugurated the Pashtu Digitalization Project at the Pashtu academy on occasion of Pashtu Culture Day and inspected the stalls set up for Culture Day and took an interest in ancient artifacts and cultural costumes.

He said that it is also important to serve and respect the servants of national culture and mother tongue.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at the Pashto Academy on the occasion of Pashto Cultural Day.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from various political organizations, Director of the Iranian Cultural Center Abu al-Hassan Amiri, President of the Pashtu Academy Balochistan Dr. Rehmatullah Niazi, as well as a large number of writers, poets and women.

The Governor said that if we would not take concrete steps to protect our national languages, their existence would also face many threats, it is imperative to be fully familiar with and utilize modern technology for the development and promotion of national language and culture.

He said that at this time it is important that we familiarize our new generation with our mother tongue, culture and history.

Culture Day gives us a sense of community and belonging.

The Governor noted that culture, being the collective memory of a nation, spans thousands of years, values, experiences and history, which serve as the foundation of our common identity and future progress, culture is the thread that binds our past, present and future together.

He said that the history of the Pashtun nation is thousands of years old and the Pashtun language is among the forty major languages of the world. Even today, the Pashtun nation is a guardian of the wonderful values and traditions of charming traditional costumes, tasty cuisine, cultural dance, jirga system, humanity and hospitality.

Under the principle of mutual survival, it is necessary that we promote harmony in today's global village, especially among all neighboring nations, their languages and cultures, he said adding that this is a day of renewal of our commitment to start a new chapter of philanthropy and progress in our academic and literary journey.

Finally, Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel distributed commemorative shields among the members and distinguished guests of the Pashtun Academy and the female members were given cultural shawls.