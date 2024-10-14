Governor inaugurates passport, Nadra offices in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday inaugurated passport and Nadra offices in the provincial assembly.

The event was attended by Speaker Babar Salim Swati, Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah, PPP parliamentary leader PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi, Director General of Passport Mustafa Kamal Qazi, and Nadra Director Khalid Inayatullah, along with other assembly members and secretariat staff.

The Governor's visit aimed to provide assembly members, secretariat staff, and press gallery representatives with the convenience of computerized identification cards and passports right at their doorstep.

This marked Kundi's first visit to the provincial assembly as Governor, during which he also reviewed the assembly hall and the jirga hall.

Talking to media, Kundi expressed gratitude to the Federal Interior Minister for their significant support for the project.

He acknowledged the critical role played by Speaker Babar Salim Swati in establishing the parliamentary jirga and emphasized the need to set aside political differences to focus on restoring peace.

Kundi assured that the demands of the Pashtun jirga would be taken seriously and that all political parties would collaboratively address constitutional demands within the framework of Pakistan’s constitution.

He lamented that despite the 1991 agreement, the provision of water to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains incomplete.

During the Pashtun jirga, concerns were raised over three days, yet there was a unanimous commitment to peace and security, symbolized by a restore peace in the province.