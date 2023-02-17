UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates Property Expo; Assures Facilitation To Investors

Published February 17, 2023

Governor inaugurates property expo; assures facilitation to investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday inaugurated International Property Exp, Convention and termed the event a milestone to boost economic activities and bring investment in the province.

Speaking on the occasion as a Chief Guest, KP Governor highlighted the significance of housing societies and high-rise buildings and said the Federal and provincial governments are making incessant to facilitate investors.

He said the government is not oblivious to the problems of builders and said that Town Municipal Administrations and Environmental Departments would be informed about their concerns and problems.

Haji Ghulam Ali said the federal and provincial governments desire to address the problems of the business community and added that we would provide all the needed assistance to investors.

He also visited various stalls in the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the organizers. He said that the launching of residential and commercial projects would positively impact the financial position of KP province.

