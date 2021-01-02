Governor inaugurates Rescue Station in Pir Mahal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday inaugurated a Rescue Station in Pir Mahal, district Toba Tek Singh, for provision of timely emergency services to the locals in case of any emergency.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the Rescue Station had been constructed withRs 18 million by the C&W Department. He said that initially the two refurbished ambulances had been provided to the station. Later, two more emergency ambulances and fire vehicles with additional staff would also be provided to the station within the current year.

The governor said that all appointments to Rescue-1122 were carried out purely on merit. He said once the institutions start to deliver, no government could close them. "We can be proud of Rescue-1122 as it is the first organisation to get United Nations INSARAG Certification in South Asia.

He also appreciated the DG Rescue Punjab and his team for establishment of community emergency response teams in all union councils for saving lives and promoting safety.

MNA Mehar Riaz Fatyana also congratulated the people and thanked the governor for opening the Rescue Station at the beginning of the New Year.

Earlier DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the ceremony participants about performance of the emergency department.

MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Syeeda Sonia Ali Raza Shah, Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, DG Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer, Commissioner Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioner and DPO TT Singh, District Emergency Officer, TT Singh, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and a large number of rescuers and residents of Pir Mahal attended the ceremony.