Governor inaugurates Rizwan Saeed, Saadat Shuhda parks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday inaugurated Rizwan Saeed Park and Saadat Shuhda park at Federal B area of the metropolis.

MNA Mohammad Aslam Khan was also present on the occasion.

He said that the federal government was desired to develop Karachi and other cities of the country.

Replying to a question, the Governor said that the inflation in the country was low than the world.

He said that the weak governance of the Sindh government was the cause of rising inflation in the province.

Ismail said that the federal government accorded top priority to all those works, which were related to the common men.

He further said that the present government had also announced a relief package for the people.