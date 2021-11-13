Governor inaugurates saffron cultivation project in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday paid visit to district Chitral and inaugurated a saffron cultivation project in Darosh city and also inspected the locally grown saffron crop in different areas of Darosh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday paid visit to district Chitral and inaugurated a saffron cultivation project in Darosh city and also inspected the locally grown saffron crop in different areas of Darosh.

The governor received a detail briefing by the Agriculture Department regarding the high potential of saffron cultivation and was informed that 0.9 million acres of land in the province including district Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Batgram, Kohistan, Bajaur, Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai and Khyber has huge potential to cultivate saffron and it would generate 1000 billion revenue after successful completion of this project.

Talking to media and local farmers, the governor said that saffron cultivation project will not only alleviate poverty in the province but will also reduce unemployment.

"It would also increase the country's foreign exchange which would also strengthen the national economy," he added.

He said that this project has been successful not only in Darosh but also in the whole of Chitral and after the success of the pilot project our goal is to spread seeds throughout the region.

He said that saffron cultivation is very easy because it takes only two months to get ready but only awareness is needed.

Referring to the Department of Agriculture, the Governor said that for the first time in history a government has allocated a historic budget to the Department of Agriculture to increase agricultural production and special attention has been given to cultivation of saffron and olive because of the high potential of these sectors.

The governor termed the saffron cultivation project as a plan for the development and prosperity of the people of Chitral and said that the government would provide all resources to local people like provision of seeds and introducing and export it to International market.