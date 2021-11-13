UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates Saffron Cultivation Project In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Governor inaugurates saffron cultivation project in Chitral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday paid visit to district Chitral and inaugurated a saffron cultivation project in Darosh city and also inspected the locally grown saffron crop in different areas of Darosh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Saturday paid visit to district Chitral and inaugurated a saffron cultivation project in Darosh city and also inspected the locally grown saffron crop in different areas of Darosh.

The governor received a detail briefing by the Agriculture Department regarding the high potential of saffron cultivation and was informed that 0.9 million acres of land in the province including district Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Batgram, Kohistan, Bajaur, Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai and Khyber has huge potential to cultivate saffron and it would generate 1000 billion revenue after successful completion of this project.

Talking to media and local farmers, the governor said that saffron cultivation project will not only alleviate poverty in the province but will also reduce unemployment.

"It would also increase the country's foreign exchange which would also strengthen the national economy," he added.

He said that this project has been successful not only in Darosh but also in the whole of Chitral and after the success of the pilot project our goal is to spread seeds throughout the region.

He said that saffron cultivation is very easy because it takes only two months to get ready but only awareness is needed.

Referring to the Department of Agriculture, the Governor said that for the first time in history a government has allocated a historic budget to the Department of Agriculture to increase agricultural production and special attention has been given to cultivation of saffron and olive because of the high potential of these sectors.

The governor termed the saffron cultivation project as a plan for the development and prosperity of the people of Chitral and said that the government would provide all resources to local people like provision of seeds and introducing and export it to International market.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exchange Swat Budget Agriculture Visit Chitral Dir Kohistan Shangla Market Media All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbu ..

Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbus

2 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Counters, a facility to get MLCs wi ..

Police Khidmat Counters, a facility to get MLCs without visiting Police Stations ..

2 minutes ago
 Asad Umar lauds renovation of Peshawar Museum

Asad Umar lauds renovation of Peshawar Museum

2 minutes ago
 Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms ..

Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms

5 minutes ago
 Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabet ..

Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabetes : Chief Minister

6 minutes ago
 New world is all about science, technology: Presid ..

New world is all about science, technology: President

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.