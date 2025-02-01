Governor Inaugurates Shine Humanity’s Health Unit Van
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated Shine Humanity’s Health Unit Van at Governor House.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, he stated that under the Governor’s Initiative, the health unit van will provide free medical services and disease diagnosis.
The facility will particularly benefit IT students, visitors at Umeed Ki Ghanti, and other deserving individuals, ensuring immediate medical assistance.
Governor Sindh emphasized that public health is a top priority, and welfare organizations play a crucial role in supporting the government’s efforts. He commended Shine Humanity for its outstanding social services.
Highlighting other initiatives, he mentioned that 50,000 students are receiving advanced IT education at Governor House, and that its doors remain open to the public, with hundreds of thousands of visitors having toured the premises so far.
