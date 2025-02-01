Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Shine Humanity’s Health Unit Van

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Governor inaugurates Shine Humanity’s health unit van

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated Shine Humanity’s Health Unit Van at Governor House.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he stated that under the Governor’s Initiative, the health unit van will provide free medical services and disease diagnosis.

The facility will particularly benefit IT students, visitors at Umeed Ki Ghanti, and other deserving individuals, ensuring immediate medical assistance.

Governor Sindh emphasized that public health is a top priority, and welfare organizations play a crucial role in supporting the government’s efforts. He commended Shine Humanity for its outstanding social services.

Highlighting other initiatives, he mentioned that 50,000 students are receiving advanced IT education at Governor House, and that its doors remain open to the public, with hundreds of thousands of visitors having toured the premises so far.

Recent Stories

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

41 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

4 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

4 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

4 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

4 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan