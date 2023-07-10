Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Sindh I.T Gate

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Governor inaugurates Sindh I.T Gate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the Sindh I.T. Gate here on Monday.

While talking to media persons after the inauguration, he said that they were giving importance to Information Technology (I.T.) for the promotion of innovation.

He said that the Governor House had received 1 million applications for I.T. course and 0.1 million candidates would be selected through test in the first phase whereas other candidates could also be transferred to other courses.

Kamran Tessori said that a list of roll numbers of the aspiring candidates would be uploaded on social media platforms.

Condemning PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan merely wanted the government and he did not care about the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the directives of the Sindh Governor, the Governor House was going to conduct three course including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web 3.0 and Metaverse.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Governor Social Media Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

43 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

2 hours ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

2 hours ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan