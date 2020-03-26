Governor inaugurates Telemedicine Project at KMU to provide online medical services to people against Coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman inaugurated telemedicine project at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar to reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics in the wake of Coronavirus situation

The project would help provide free of cost consultation as well as prescription to the patients online especially to the remote areas and tribal districts of the province.

Among others, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Project In charge Telemedicine Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Muhammad Jawad and Dr. Kashif Ali were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, while briefing the Governor about the telemedicine project, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan said the department of telemedicine has made considerable progress in terms of therapeutic and medical advice in foreign countries. The KMU was the pioneer in the public sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch this unique type of medical services free of cost.

He informed the governor that a large number of people in remote and far flung areas of the province would be benefited through this initiative.

He said this project will provide easy access to standard and best health facilities at home.

In the context of Coronacrisis patients as well as general patients will enable to avoid the visits of hospitals and clinics and they will get benefit from these online services.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural ceremony, the governor said that KMU had launched the telemedicine project in view of the ongoing lockdown in the context of the corona outbreak which was not only really appreciable but it shows the hard work and dedication of KMU staff and administration against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the profession of medicine was certainly one of the best areas of service through serving the suffering humanity which was praiseworthy.

The governor congratulated the KMU administration and the relevant experts who have set a precedent for other organizations by launching a free online project of therapeutic and medical consultations in the context of the Coronavirus outbreak.

He appreciated the KMU Public Health Reference Lab services especially the staff working there day night with full zeal and zest.

He hoped that the chain of services would not only keep continue with the passage of time but it would also be increased in term of human as well as logistics resources.

The governor later on visited the KMU Public Health Reference Lab in addition to the formal opening of the telemedicine services.

The said telemedicine project will initially provide online services from 9am to 6pm and will be extended to 24 hours later with the support of more than 50 specialist doctors including KMU VC Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid a renowned pulmonologist, Registrar Prof. Dr. Salim Gandapur famous ophthalmologist, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan family medicine specialist, Dr. Muhammad Jawad family physician and Dr. Kashif Ali dermatologist are amongst the service providers.

The patients will be able to contact the KMU's official website www.kmu.edu.pk in addition to the direct link to helpline numbers 0317-1777516 and0317-9797297.