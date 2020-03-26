UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Inaugurates Telemedicine Project At KMU To Provide Online Medical Services To People Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Governor inaugurates Telemedicine Project at KMU to provide online medical services to people against Coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman inaugurated telemedicine project at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar to reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics in the wake of Coronavirus situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman inaugurated telemedicine project at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar to reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics in the wake of Coronavirus situation.

The project would help provide free of cost consultation as well as prescription to the patients online especially to the remote areas and tribal districts of the province.

Among others, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Project In charge Telemedicine Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Muhammad Jawad and Dr. Kashif Ali were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, while briefing the Governor about the telemedicine project, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan said the department of telemedicine has made considerable progress in terms of therapeutic and medical advice in foreign countries. The KMU was the pioneer in the public sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch this unique type of medical services free of cost.

He informed the governor that a large number of people in remote and far flung areas of the province would be benefited through this initiative.

He said this project will provide easy access to standard and best health facilities at home.

In the context of Coronacrisis patients as well as general patients will enable to avoid the visits of hospitals and clinics and they will get benefit from these online services.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural ceremony, the governor said that KMU had launched the telemedicine project in view of the ongoing lockdown in the context of the corona outbreak which was not only really appreciable but it shows the hard work and dedication of KMU staff and administration against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the profession of medicine was certainly one of the best areas of service through serving the suffering humanity which was praiseworthy.

The governor congratulated the KMU administration and the relevant experts who have set a precedent for other organizations by launching a free online project of therapeutic and medical consultations in the context of the Coronavirus outbreak.

He appreciated the KMU Public Health Reference Lab services especially the staff working there day night with full zeal and zest.

He hoped that the chain of services would not only keep continue with the passage of time but it would also be increased in term of human as well as logistics resources.

The governor later on visited the KMU Public Health Reference Lab in addition to the formal opening of the telemedicine services.

The said telemedicine project will initially provide online services from 9am to 6pm and will be extended to 24 hours later with the support of more than 50 specialist doctors including KMU VC Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid a renowned pulmonologist, Registrar Prof. Dr. Salim Gandapur famous ophthalmologist, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan family medicine specialist, Dr. Muhammad Jawad family physician and Dr. Kashif Ali dermatologist are amongst the service providers.

The patients will be able to contact the KMU's official website www.kmu.edu.pk in addition to the direct link to helpline numbers 0317-1777516 and0317-9797297.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress Khyber Medical University Family From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar Police arrested car snatching gang

1 minute ago

Covid19: Minister wants dist admins to take on boa ..

1 minute ago

Olympics Postponement Big Setback for Japan's Abe, ..

1 minute ago

Roscosmos Subsidiary Plans to Launch 10 Satellites ..

1 minute ago

Total Deaths From COVID-19 Across Globe Exceeds 22 ..

4 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.