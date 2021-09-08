Governor inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated the tree planting campaign here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated the tree planting campaign here on Wednesday.

Talking to media on this occasion, the Governor said that the entire world community was appreciating the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the present government. "There is no other example of massive work done by PTI government for tree planting campaign that will not only make Pakistan clean and green but also have long lasting positive impact on the overall global environment," he observed.

Chaudhry Sarwar was of the view that ensuring country's development and people's prosperity was the top priority of the present government for which public-private partnership was very important, and the doors of Governor House were always open to facilitate business community by resolving their genuine problems at the earliest.

He commended that the industrialists, businessmen and philanthropists had so far extended a total Rs 12 billion as donation to the Governor House for eradication of coronavirus epidemic.

He said that PTI government had managed to save Pakistan from economic bankruptcy, asserting that the country had also received benefits of more than US $ 24 billion through GSP Plus status (Generalized System of Preferences) granted by European Union.

Present government, he added, believed in strengthening institutions because strong institutions always strengthen the very basics of a country. He said that all sections of the society would have to play their due role in weeding out the menace of corruption.