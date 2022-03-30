Governor inaugurates tree plantation campaign at GCWU Faisalabad

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said that plantation was imperative to check bad effects of climate change, and the 10 billion tree tsunami programme was being executed in the country in an effective manner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said that plantation was imperative to check bad effects of climate change, and the 10 billion tree tsunami programme was being executed in the country in an effective manner.

He inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the university campus and directed the university administration to take full care of the planted trees.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chaudhry Sarwar Biodiversity Park at new campus of the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in Khurrianwala here, he said that the university had also launched massive tree plantation drive under which 50,000 saplings would be planted on its campuses including 10,000 trees on the new campus.

The governor said that difference of opinion was beauty of democracy. However, all political parties of the country should strive for uplift and betterment of Pakistan, he added.

Ch Sarwar said that Imran Khan was a sincere leader, who wanted to make Pakistan developed and prosperous. And for this purpose, he initiated a number of projects including the 10 billion tree tsunami programme, which was also appreciated at global level.

MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Robina Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj, Divisional Forest Officers Wajihuddin, Muhammad Ali Butt, faculty members and students were also present.