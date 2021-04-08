UrduPoint.com
Governor Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was a gang of failed politicians who had no concern and sympathy with the country and people

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was a gang of failed politicians who had no concern and sympathy with the country and people.

He said that the PDM was only holding rallies and staging protests to save their own corruption.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating a water filtration plant in the village 25/1-AL at Renala Khurd.

Sarwar said that provision of clean drinking water to the people was our aim.

He said that more than four billion clean drinking water projects will be launched across the Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and we were on the same page for this cause.

He said Pakistan's future was bright and all the institutions were doing their best for the development of the motherland.

Governor Sarwar said that Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were working for their personal interests but not for the welfare of the people.

