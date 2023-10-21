Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Wedding Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the Wedding Expo at the Expo Centre Karachi Around 80 stalls have been established in it.

The stalls of jewellery, makeup and wedding dresses have also been set up.

The Governor visited different stalls on the occasion.

Later, talking to media persons, he said that all the political parties and stakeholders should be united for the country.

He demanded to constitute a Commission titled Istehqam-e-Pakistan to strengthen the economy of the country.

He invited to join him at the Governor House to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters on Sunday.

