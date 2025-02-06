Governor Initiatives, KU sign MoU to issue certificates to IT students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Governor Initiatives and the University of Karachi at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Under this agreement, the University of Karachi would issue certificates to students successfully completing IT classes conducted under the Governor Initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Consul General of Sultanate Oman Engr. Sami Abdullah Khanjari, former Federal Minister Aminul Haq, and Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University Professor Khalid Iraqi.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said he had promised IT students a year ago that he would ensure certification from the University of Karachi, and today, that promise has been fulfilled.

These certificates would open vast opportunities for IT students, enabling them to earn up to $1,200 per month after completing their courses. Currently, many students were already earning between $600 and $900 per month during their training.

Speaking on the occasion, COMAX CEO Amar Abdullah Bahbood expressed his commitment to collaborate with the Governor Initiatives.

He highlighted that IT classes under the initiative would secure a bright future for youth.

Later, addressing the IT students, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that students would soon be provided certifications from Google and Microsoft.

“After obtaining these certifications, IT students have potential to earn $10,000 to $15,000 or more per month,” he said.

He shared that more than half a million youths from across Sindh had applied for various modern IT courses, and currently, 50,000 students were receiving free IT education at the Governor House. “For the remaining students who could not pass the test, we were providing online education to ensure they do not miss out on opportunities,” he added.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged the students to work on innovative projects that could attract multi-million rupee contracts and excellent job offers from leading companies such as COMAX.