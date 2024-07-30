Governor inquires health of senior journalist Nazir Leghari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori contacted the wife of senior journalist, intellectual, analyst Nazir Leghari over telephone and enquired about the health of the senior journalist.

The Governor said that he was worried about the health of the senior journalist after hearing his sudden health condition.

Tessori further said that he had personal attachment to the senior journalist Nazir Leghari.

The Governor Sindh directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the senior journalist.

He said that he was ready to pay all the expenses of his treatment.