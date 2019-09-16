Governor inspects admission entry test of Medical & Dental College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Sunday said all available resources were being utilized to ensure merit in educational institutions so that intelligent students could come forward for utilizing their capabilities for the country's development.

He said this while inspecting ongoing entry test for admission of Medical and Dental college at Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences during his visiting, said a press release issued here.

Governor said the entry test was held under Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences for those students including female who would pass the test on merit in order to utilize their hidden capabilities for progressing of country and Balochistan, who are asset of country.

He also expressed his satisfaction over better arrangement of the entry test, despite Governor also appreciated efforts of all security forces, specially Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Abdul Razzaq Cheema for ensuring foolproof security.

Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Professor Dr, Naqibullah Achakzai, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai, Pro-Vice Chancellor IT University Dr, Faisal Kakar and other senior Official were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai was also briefed regarding measures of Medical and Dental Colleges' admission entry test by relevant official.