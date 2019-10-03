(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinazai on Thursday said a livelihood of majority people in Balochistan is relied on Agriculture and Livestock sectors which would be developed so that province could become main center of the livestock.

He expressed these views while visiting at University of Balochistan's Center for Advance Studies in Vaccinology and Biotechnology (CASVAB) near Brewery Road Quetta, said a press release issued here.

Governor said Agriculture and Livestock departments could be promoted by using of opportunities of resources in better comprehensive planning in order to make both sectors for major source of income in the province.

Director of CASVAB Center, Dr. Tariq Kiani briefed AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai regarding performances, difficulties, requirements and future expanding possibility of the Center in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan applauded efforts of their entire team and directed them to focus on further research and development of knowledge for interest of province.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University, Professor Aleem Mangal, and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University (Academic) Dr, Masood Taj were present on the occasion.