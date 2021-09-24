UrduPoint.com

Governor Install 3 New Water Filtration Plants In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Governor install 3 new water filtration plants in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday inaugurated three water filtration plants in different areas of the city here.

The plants have been installed by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Judicial Colony Lahore, Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) central office and Rehmat Eye Hospital Township.

Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Lakht Hussain from Muslim Hands, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said that the authority, in collaboration with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and welfare bodies, would provide safe drinking water to 1.5 million people by December 2021. He added that the restoration of filtration plants of Wasa and district governments would begin soon.

He said that by December this year, installation of 1,500 water filtration plants would be completed in Punjab through which, clean drinking water would be provided to about eight million people.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, he had been working only to save the people from inflation, unemployment and other problems to make the country economically strong. He added that the Sehat Insaf card, Kissan card and Ehsaas Kafalat programme were the historic initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that Pakistan was currently facing a number of challenges and the only way to overcome these problems was through unified efforts.

The governor said it was necessary to purge the institutions of political interference and strengthen them. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pursuing a policy of eradicating political interference in all institutions all resources were being utilised to make the country strong and prosperous, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Education Punjab Water Shakeel December Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.