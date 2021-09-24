Governor install 3 new water filtration plants in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday inaugurated three water filtration plants in different areas of the city here.

The plants have been installed by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Judicial Colony Lahore, Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) central office and Rehmat Eye Hospital Township.

Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Lakht Hussain from Muslim Hands, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said that the authority, in collaboration with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and welfare bodies, would provide safe drinking water to 1.5 million people by December 2021. He added that the restoration of filtration plants of Wasa and district governments would begin soon.

He said that by December this year, installation of 1,500 water filtration plants would be completed in Punjab through which, clean drinking water would be provided to about eight million people.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, he had been working only to save the people from inflation, unemployment and other problems to make the country economically strong. He added that the Sehat Insaf card, Kissan card and Ehsaas Kafalat programme were the historic initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that Pakistan was currently facing a number of challenges and the only way to overcome these problems was through unified efforts.

The governor said it was necessary to purge the institutions of political interference and strengthen them. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pursuing a policy of eradicating political interference in all institutions all resources were being utilised to make the country strong and prosperous, he added.