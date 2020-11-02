Governor instructs to make strategy for addressing water problems in Balochsitan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday directed concerned official to establish a comprehensive strategy for reprocess of used water in province, especially in Quetta, for improving level of groundwater.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Provincial Secretary Saleh Baloch who called on him at Governor House here.

The delegation also included representatives of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Department, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BEPRA).

During the meeting, Dr. Najam Malghani and Director WASA Imran Durrani gave separate briefings to the Governor of Balochistan regarding reuse of water through waste water treatment plant at Sabzal Road.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said if concrete steps were not taken to improve shortage of clean water in Balochistan they might face a number of problems in near future.

He further said in this regard, they should take full advantage of experience, experts' persons and researchers of universities for the public sector to formulate short and long term plans for addressing water problems in the province.