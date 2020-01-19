Governor instructs to take measures to deal with rain, snow incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Sunday visited snow and rain-hit areas to review provision of relief items to the affected people.

He visited Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Muslim Bagh's Kahn Mehtarzai and other areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Governor also instructed relevant departments to take precautionary measures to deal with rain and snow incidents as Met office had forecast rain and snowfall from Tuesday in the province.

He also appealed to the national and international organizations to provide aid to the snow and rain affected people of the province.

On the occasion, the Governor assured people the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief items to the people in affected areas.

He distributed rations, blankets, fodders for animals and other items among the people in these areas.