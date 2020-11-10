Governor instructs VCs to ensure preparing students for CSS exam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the examinations of the commission for the young generation of Balochistan are certainly a ray of hope but the vacancy of seats in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for Balochistan form the last several years is a matter of concern for all of us.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Governor House Quetta to ensure the participation of Balochistan youth in the examinations of the FPSC.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, Chairman Federal Public Service Commission Haseeb Akhtar, Secretary Higher education Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Vice Chancellors of all government universities, Dr. Fateh Murree of Higher Education Commission, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Shahnawaz, Federal Public Service Commission's members including Dr. Shuaib Mir, Zubair Mehmood and Arbab Muhammad Arif attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Governor Yasinzai directed all the Vice Chancellors of Balochistan public sector universities to formulate a comprehensive strategy to guide and prepare the aspirants for CSS examinations at the university level on urgent basis so that the students of the province and female students could also benefit from the fruits of commission examinations.

He said that there was an urgent need to set up coaching centers in Balochistan to prepare for the competitive examinations and provide intellectual guidance to the youth adding that our young people are intelligent and creative, so it is important to provide them with the necessary opportunities and facilities to nurture their hidden talents.

The Governor further said that a comprehensive awareness campaign should be launched to attract qualified graduates from various educational institutions across the province towards competitive examinations.

As a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants of the meeting, several important decisions were made including the selection of focal persons and the establishment of an academy.