Governor invites different parties to discuss election, security in KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday invited political parties to sit together for discussing election and security in provincial areas.

Running election campaigns, in Laki Marwat, Swat, Bannu, Kuram, Mohmand Agency, Waziristan, Bajaur, would be a difficult task without proper security arrangements, he said while talking to a private television channel.

At least, we need to have fifty-six thousand police personnel, FC, and Quick Respond Force to handle security matters prior to organize elections in the above-mentioned areas, he said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court decision regarding elections in 90 days, he said, every person should pay full respect to court verdicts. We are bound to accept the decision of the supreme court regarding elections in KPK, he added.