Governor invites Iranian business men to invest capital under SIFC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has invited Iranian investors to invest their capital under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a platform presented by the Chief of the Army Staff for the economic stability of the country.

According to a spokesman, Governor Sindh said this while addressing Iranian businessmen here at the Iranian Consulate late

Monday night.

Governor Kamran Tessori said like investors from other countries, Iranian businessmen could invest their capital under SIFC and get benefits from the initiative.

All hindrances in the trade and investment between Pakistan and Iran would be overcome, the Governor said, and expressed hope that there was a potential to take the trade volume of both countries to $ 50 billion.

He recalled the visit of former Iranian president late Ebrahim Raisi and said Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei also wants Pakistan-Iran trade to flourish.

He said Iranian Consul General at Karachi Hassan Nourian is a gift of Iran to Pakistan as he was playing a part in bolstering trade and cultural relations between the two countries.