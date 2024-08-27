Open Menu

Governor Invites Iranian Business Men To Invest Capital Under SIFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Governor invites Iranian business men to invest capital under SIFC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has invited Iranian investors to invest their capital under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a platform presented by the Chief of the Army Staff for the economic stability of the country.

According to a spokesman, Governor Sindh said this while addressing Iranian businessmen here at the Iranian Consulate late

Monday night.

Governor Kamran Tessori said like investors from other countries, Iranian businessmen could invest their capital under SIFC and get benefits from the initiative.

All hindrances in the trade and investment between Pakistan and Iran would be overcome, the Governor said, and expressed hope that there was a potential to take the trade volume of both countries to $ 50 billion.

He recalled the visit of former Iranian president late Ebrahim Raisi and said Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei also wants Pakistan-Iran trade to flourish.

He said Iranian Consul General at Karachi Hassan Nourian is a gift of Iran to Pakistan as he was playing a part in bolstering trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Governor Iran Visit From Billion Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

5 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan