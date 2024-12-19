Open Menu

Governor Invites Kazakh Investors To Invest In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Governor invites Kazakh investors to invest in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Thursday, invited investors from Kazakhstan to explore and benefit from the lucrative investment opportunities available in different sectors in Sindh.

The Governor, in a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, at Governor House, highlighted the desire to enhance trade relations with Kazakhstan and also emphasized the importance of exchange delegations to strengthen bilateral relations between both the brotherly nations, said a statement issued here.

He warmly welcomed the Ambassador by offering traditional Karachi delicacies such as Bun Kabab, Kulfi, and Karak Chai, which the Ambassador greatly appreciated.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador toured various initiatives at Governor House, including the Bell of Hope, the Ration Drive, the IT Marquee, and the Quaid Room.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin lauded the Governor's efforts, stating that the IT courses provided under these initiatives are a testament to the bright future of youth and serve as a model for others.

