Governor Ismail inaugurates Livestock Expo-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the Pakistan Poultry, Dairy and Livestock Expo-2019 here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the Pakistani dairy products should be introduced in international markets and the people associated with the sector should be encouraged, according to a press release.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to poultry, dairy and livestock sector because it had a lot of potential, which needed to be explored.

Later, talking to media persons, he said the government was extending every possible support to the business community engaged in the dairy and livestock sector.

He said,"We will have to further increase our tax net in the larger interest of the country."The governor said empowerment of the Mayor Karachi was in the interest of the people of Karachi and expressed the hope that the problems of Karachi would be resolved.