Governor Joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Sindh Governor and Chancellor of Public Universities Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday attended Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations held at University of Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor and Chancellor of Public Universities Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday attended Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations held at University of Karachi.
The Governor also took part in the traditional dance with the students of Gilgit-Baltistan at the cultural show.
On the occasion he said : 'From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan on their independence.'
Tessori also announced the allocation of quota for Gilgit-Baltistan in the ongoing IT courses under the Governor's Initiative.
He said that laptops would be given to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
Lahore second most polluted city in the world
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner meets traders2 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years14 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody5 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world2 minutes ago
-
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins2 minutes ago
-
Furniture shop gutted2 minutes ago
-
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program3 minutes ago
-
Three industrial units fined2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Lahore second most polluted city in the world2 minutes ago