Governor Joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations

Sindh Governor and Chancellor of Public Universities Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday attended Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations held at University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor and Chancellor of Public Universities Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday attended Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations held at University of Karachi.

The Governor also took part in the traditional dance with the students of Gilgit-Baltistan at the cultural show.

On the occasion he said : 'From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan on their independence.'

Tessori also announced the allocation of quota for Gilgit-Baltistan in the ongoing IT courses under the Governor's Initiative.

He said that laptops would be given to the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.

