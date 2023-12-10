Open Menu

Governor Kakar Praises Participation Of Youth In IT Entry Test

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Governor Kakar praises participation of youth in IT entry test

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said the IT industry has started work in the province at the public level and this will prove to be the forerunner of the information technology revolution.

He expressed these views while seeing the huge number of male and female candidates participating in the entrance test.

Governor said in the entry test, over 3000 candidates from Quetta City have been participated which boosted the feeling of happiness along with the confidence that our youth are determined to face the challenges of the new era.

He said the efforts of all Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities and Chief Executive Officer of Ultrasoft system Asif Naeem in making the IT initiative program successful are commendable.

The successful candidates in the entry test of the IT initiative program will be trained in "Artificial Intelligence, Web 3.0, Metaverse, Free AI and other courses. Laptops will also be distributed among the top 100 outstanding candidates.

The Governor said that to provide employment to the youth of Balochistan and to connect them with modern technology, we had started IT training in September.

He said “It is a moment of pride and joy that today nearly 10,000 youths have registered themselves in this program. After completion of modern IT courses, the youth of the province will also be able to earn a handsome amount by sitting at home with the help of online offshore companies.”

