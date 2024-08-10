Open Menu

Governor Kamran Tessori Given Honorary PhD Degree By Mehmood Kaat Uni Of Niger

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Governor Kamran Tessori given honorary PhD degree by Mehmood Kaat Uni of Niger

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was awarded with an Honourary PhD degree by the Mehmood Kaat International University of Niger in a "Special Convocation 2024 and Honorary Doctorate Degrees & Gold Medals Award Ceremony" held here at Governor House on Friday night.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of Baqai Medical University, Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu and CG of Qatar Naef Shahein R. M Al Sulaiti, Rector of Mehmood Kaat university Niger Dr Ibrahim Guero and other prominent business men were also present on the occasion.

Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori also awarded Gold Medal to the Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey on his outstanding performance projecting Pakistan's image in Niger with meagre resources through public and economic diplomacy activities.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Chancellor Baqai University also awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees to renowned industrialists and businessmen Rehan Mehtab Chawla and Malik Shehbaz for their outstanding performance in the field of business and export sector.

On the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori and Chancellor Baqai Medical University Dr Shoaib Baqai awarded Gold Medals to other prominent personalities in recognition to their performances.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Business Qatar Niger Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan